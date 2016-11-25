MOSCOW Nov 25 British composer Benjamin
Britten's opera "Billy Budd" comes to Russia's Bolshoi Theatre
in a new production based on the novel by Herman Melville.
The opera about a naive seaman in the British Navy has been
co-produced with the English National Opera and Deutsche Oper
Berlin and premieres in Moscow on Friday.
"(Melville's novel) has a historical story. It takes place
on a British naval ship of war in the 18th century...and that's
how the opera was originally presented, with historical
costumes, the white wigs," stage director David Alden told
reporters.
"But I have cut all that away, because I think that the
story that Benjamin Britten was really telling is timeless."
The Bolshoi Theatre will host several performances of the
opera until Dec. 1.
