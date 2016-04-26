TORONTO, April 26 jCanada's biggest public pension fund has come out in support of a shareholder proposal calling for greater transparency at plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, despite the company's management rejecting the proposal.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Tuesday also expressed concerns with the Quebec-based company's executive compensation structure and related moves to amend its deferred share unit and stock option plan. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)