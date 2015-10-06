BRIEF-HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Canada's Bombardier Inc on Tuesday said it had held talks with European planemaker Airbus about "certain business opportunities," but those discussions were no longer under way.
The statement followed a similar announcement by Airbus, and news reported earlier by Reuters that Bombardier had approached Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the company's CSeries jet.
Bombardier said it would continue to "explore initiatives, such as a potential participation in industry consolidation," but gave no further details. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
* OCI Partners Lp - Frank Bakker resigned as president, chief executive officer and director of general partner of partnership