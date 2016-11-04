(Recasts with confirmation from company, adds competitors to
Global 7000)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Nov 4 Bombardier Inc's
Global 7000 completed its first test flight over Toronto on
Friday, the company said, a milestone for the long-range
business jet considered critical to the growth of its corporate
plane division.
The test aircraft took off from a Bombardier facility in
Canada's largest city on Friday morning and flew for about 2
hours and 27 minutes, the company said in a statement.
"The systems and aircraft performed as expected," it said.
Because of previous delays, some investors and analysts had
been skeptical that the first flight would take place in 2016,
suggesting instead that it would fly in 2017. Bombardier had
said the Global 7000 would fly in 2016.
Reuters reported last month that the Global 7000 was
scheduled to make its first flight in November.
The new jet is scheduled to enter service during the second
half of 2018 after being delayed for two years. Competitors in
the long-range jet sector include the 650ER produced by General
Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream unit, and Dassault Aviation
SA's flagship Falcon 8x.
Business jets have been crucial for Bombardier earnings in
recent years. Its commercial aircraft business lost money as the
company spent heavily to develop its CSeries jet, which entered
service this summer after years of delays.
But because of a slowdown in global demand for corporate
planes, Bombardier said in September that it would halt
completion work for its Global 5000 and 6000 business jets
during certain periods in 2017. {nL1N1BD0TV]
The furloughs at Bombardier's global completions center in
Montreal follow a decision in 2015 by the Canadian plane and
train maker to cut production of Global 5000 and 6000 jets,
citing weak demand from China, Latin America and Russia.
By contrast, the Global 7000 has a "strong order book,"
Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said in a recent
interview, although he would not disclose specific sales
figures. He said the jet is "critical" to the future growth of
Bombardier's business jet division.
According to Bombardier, the Global 7000 has a range
capability of 13,705 kilometers (8516 miles) at Mach 0.85 with
eight passengers. It can fly from London to Singapore or New
York City to Dubai non-stop.
Bombardier shares were down 1.1 percent at C$1.80 in Toronto
on Friday.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Phil
Berlowitz and Meredith Mazzilli)