VIENNA Dec 2 The Austrian capital of Vienna has selected Canadian manufacturer Bombardier to supply as many as 156 trams in a deal worth 562 million euros ($700 million), the city's transport authority said.

The deal, posted on the authority's website on Monday, is still subject to a 10-day period for rivals to post objections, Wiener Linien said. Bombardier would build the streetcars at a plant in Vienna and start deliveries in 2018, it said.

