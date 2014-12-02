BRIEF-S&P Global Q1 earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
VIENNA Dec 2 The Austrian capital of Vienna has selected Canadian manufacturer Bombardier to supply as many as 156 trams in a deal worth 562 million euros ($700 million), the city's transport authority said.
The deal, posted on the authority's website on Monday, is still subject to a 10-day period for rivals to post objections, Wiener Linien said. Bombardier would build the streetcars at a plant in Vienna and start deliveries in 2018, it said.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.8029 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
* Jericho Oil Corp - borrowing base under its joint senior secured revolving credit facility was increased to USd$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: