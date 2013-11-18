BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
(Corrects spelling of Côte in the headline)
Nov 18 Nov 18 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier and Air Côte d'Ivoire sign agreement for up to four Q400 nextgen aircraft
* Says contract value for two firm-ordered Q400 nextgen aircraft would be approximately $69 million
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares