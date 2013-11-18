BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Bombardier Inc : * Lessor palma holding limited signs for up to eight new Bombardier q400
nextgen aircraft * Bombardier aerospace- based on list price, potential contract value for deal
would be approximately $282 million * Bombardier aerospace-says agreement would cover four firm-ordered aircraft
and four options * Bombardier aerospace says palma intends to lease four aircraft to ethiopian
airlines * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: