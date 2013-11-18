Nov 18 Bombardier Inc : * Lessor palma holding limited signs for up to eight new Bombardier q400

nextgen aircraft * Bombardier aerospace- based on list price, potential contract value for deal

would be approximately $282 million * Bombardier aerospace-says agreement would cover four firm-ordered aircraft

and four options * Bombardier aerospace says palma intends to lease four aircraft to ethiopian

