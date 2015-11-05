OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada's newly appointed
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Thursday that the
topic of possible government aid to Bombardier will be
discussed by officials later in the day.
Asked about the potential for government subsidies for the
company, Bains told reporters, "With respect to that, I'm going
to be speaking to my officials later on today."
Speaking at the same press conference, the Minister of
Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos said
that the issue will be looked at "with attention" and that
ministers responsible should be able to give a more precise
answer shortly.
Duclos a minister from Quebec, where Bombardier is based.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr)