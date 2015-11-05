(Adds comments by transport minister, background)
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada's newly appointed
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Thursday the topic of
possible government aid to aerospace firm Bombardier
will be discussed by officials later in the day.
Bombardier's struggles with its CSeries jet project have
left the company saddled with debt and looking at a range of
options to raise cash.
The province of Quebec, where Bombardier is based, said last
week it will invest $1 billion in the CSeries in return for a
near 50 percent stake in the project.
Asked about the potential for government subsidies for the
company, Bains told reporters, "With respect to that, I'm going
to be speaking to my officials later on today."
The question of aid to Bombardier is a sensitive one for the
ruling Liberals, who won many more seats than expected in Quebec
in the Oct. 19 election. The party could pay a price in the next
election if Quebecers feel Ottawa did not do enough to help.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau, who represents a
constituency in Quebec, later told CTV television that Ottawa
had not been formally approached about possible federal aid.
"We have no idea when the demand or the request may come,"
he said.
Quebec has already contacted Bains' office regarding an
investment in the CSeries, a spokeswoman for the province's
economy minister Jacques Daoust said.
While media reports have cited Daoust asking the federal
government to match its $1 billion investment, his spokeswoman
Melissa Turgeon declined to specify an amount.
"We think the federal government should support the
aerospace industry in Quebec like they supported the automobile
industry in Ontario," Turgeon wrote in an email. "The scope and
details of their contribution, if any, will have to be
discussed."
Speaking earlier alongside Bains, Jean-Yves Duclos, the
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development who is
from Quebec, said that the issue will be looked at by the
cabinet as a whole and that ministers responsible should be able
to give a more precise answer shortly.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren
in Ottawa and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Chris Reese)