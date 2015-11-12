(Adds trade experts' views on whether subsidies would be ruled
legal)
By David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Nov 12 When the Canadian government
decides whether to give aid to aircraft maker Bombardier Inc
, it will take into account any possible trade
challenge that might arise as a result, Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau said on Thursday.
Rival Brazilian plane maker Embraer SA expressed
concern on Tuesday about the Canadian province of Quebec's
decision to pump $1 billion into Bombardier's struggling CSeries
airplane project. Ottawa is considering whether to give federal
aid as well.
"We will ensure that any decision taken is in the best
interests of Canadians based on a strong economic case, but
concerns about international impacts I'm sure will fold into any
decision we take in a responsible manner," Trudeau said at a
news conference.
Canada and Brazil fought a fierce trade dispute at the World
Trade Organization (WTO) over accusations of subsidies to
Bombardier and Embraer in the 1990s.
Any dispute over Canadian aid to Bombardier this time could
draw in much bigger combatants, since the CSeries would compete
with Boeing and Airbus planes.
"The decision on Bombardier will be taken by the minister
(of innovation, Navdeep Bains) based on facts, recommendations
and economic reasons. It's always tempting to take a political
decision, or a decision based on symbols," Trudeau said.
Veteran trade lawyer Peter Clark, who advised Embraer in the
1990s but is not working for it now, said that while direct
export subsidies violated international rules, even government
investment in such a project was likely to be challenged.
"It's keeping an aircraft alive that's going to compete with
Boeing and with Airbus, and I don't think they'll sit idly by,"
Clark said.
University of Ottawa law professor Debra Steger said a
complication for the federal government is that it is
responsible for all provincial action within its jurisdiction,
so any federal aid could get lumped in with the Quebec move.
"The federal government would be on the hook for what Quebec
did," she said, noting that sub-national aid was also an element
of lengthy WTO litigation involving Boeing and Airbus.
Former Liberal member of Parliament and trade lawyer Barry
Campbell, said potential federal government support could be
designed "in such a way that they would be on side".
