OTTAWA Nov 18 The Canadian government is examining a request for assistance from struggling aircraft maker Bombardier Inc, Liberal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Wednesday, adding that one consideration was whether such aid would be too risky.

He told reporters at an aerospace conference that he had had talks with Bombardier and would make sure that any assistance was "good value for taxpayers." He also said he would ensure any help would comply with international trade law. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)