(Adds comments from Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, March 17 Canada's government has
finished studying a request from struggling planemaker
Bombardier Inc for $1 billion in aid and is preparing
to make an announcement within weeks, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the situation.
Bombardier wants the money to help finance its new CSeries
passenger jet, which faces tough competition from Europe's
Airbus Group SE and the United States' Boeing Co
.
The company is based in Quebec, which last October invested
$1 billion in the CSeries, and now Bombardier and the province
want Ottawa to follow suit to help protect thousands of
well-paid jobs.
"The due diligence is done," the source said. "The
government is preparing to make an announcement in a matter of
weeks, not months."
Bombardier formally asked for federal help on Dec. 11, and
the two sides are still talking about what form possible aid
could take, the source added.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Bloomberg Television on
Thursday that the CSeries was a "fabulous" plane and cited what
he said was significant support planemakers Airbus, Boeing and
Brazil's Embraer SA received from their respective
governments.
Pressed on the timing of a possible announcement about aid,
he replied: "We're taking our time ... to make sure we're doing
the right thing in the interests of the Canadian industry and
high-quality jobs" as well as respecting taxpayers.
A spokesman for Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who has
direct responsibility for the file, said talks between the two
sides were continuing.
"There has been progress in the discussions, but a decision
has not been reached," he said.
Separately, the Globe and Mail on Wednesday said Ottawa had
tapped Morgan Stanley to advise it on the matter.
Bombardier and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Senior government sources say that while Ottawa is likely to
help Bombardier, it dislikes how the $1 billion Quebec deal was
structured.
Quebec wants the CSeries to be spun off into a separate
entity, with Ottawa taking a one-third stake. This would remove
the 100-150 seat jet program from the company's books and boost
its short-term financial results.
The first CSeries jet will enter service in 2016 after years
of delays. Bombardier has booked just 243 firm orders. It
currently controls 50.5 percent of the CSeries, while Quebec has
a 49.5 percent stake.
Under Quebec's proposal, if Ottawa matches the province's $1
billion contribution, both governments would own one-third
stakes in the CSeries. Bombardier would have the remainder.
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Lisa Von Ahn)