OTTAWA Nov 10 Any federal aid to struggling
Quebec aircraft maker Bombardier Inc must be based on
a strong business case and not on emotion, politics or symbols,
Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
The new leader also said there was no question that
high-value manufacturing such as aerospace would be an extremely
important part of Canada for years to come, and said his
innovation minister was looking at what a broad range of experts
were recommending regarding Bombardier.
He made his comments to a closed meeting of the Canadian
Labour Congress. Reuters obtained a recording of his remarks.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer)