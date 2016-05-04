BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
OTTAWA May 4 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed on a possible aid package for Bombardier Inc , said on Wednesday that it was important to have global companies like the Quebec-based jetmaker creating jobs in Canada.
"The approach we take on this is very much are we creating conditions for success in the medium and long term that is going to lead to good jobs, that is going to lead to a vibrant and thriving aerospace industry in Canada?" Trudeau told reporters. "That is certainly our hope and that is the nature of the conversations we're having right now with Bombardier." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: