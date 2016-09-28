TORONTO, Sept 28 Bombardier Inc is starting to look at its options for a new aerospace program now that its CSeries commercial plane is complete, but no decisions have been made, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are looking. We have started the work and the advance analysis," said Chief Executive Alain Bellemare.

