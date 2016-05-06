MONTREAL/SINGAPORE May 6 Boosted by a pivotal
CSeries deal with Delta Air Lines, Canada's Bombardier
Inc is rekindling sales talks with several U.S. and
European carriers, even as it eyes China, the world's
fastest-growing aviation nation.
Montreal-based Bombardier is leveraging last week's order
for 75 of the 110-seater CSeries narrowbodies to
renew contact with established Western carriers, while
harbouring mid-term plans to win a breakthrough order from
Chinese airlines, company executives said.
The Delta deal, along with an expected firm order for 45
planes from Air Canada, give Montreal-based
Bombardier the North American "anchor" it needs to bolster
efforts globally, the company's chief executive said in an
interview with Reuters.
"I would say the focus (on China) has to increase," Chief
Executive Alain Bellemare said. "Clearly, this is a target
market for us."
The momentum has helped the company to "advance" its
conversations with Chinese carriers, say company executives.
Chinese passenger traffic has grown by double digits over
the last decade, and industry observers expect the country's air
travel market to remain buoyant despite any economic slowdown.
Airbus Group SE predicts the Chinese domestic
market will leapfrog the United States as the world's largest
within 10 years.
Rising passenger traffic in cities away from the main hubs
of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou can help convince airlines to
opt for the 110-150 seat CSeries planes, said Andy Solem, who
oversees commercial aircraft sales in China.
"Trunk growth is slowing down, but we don't play in those
markets given the slot constraints in these hubs. There is
growth outside these cities," said Solem.
Boeing projects demand for 4,630 new single-aisle
airplanes worth $490 billion in China over the next 20 years.
Smaller regional jets, however, are not as widely used in
China as in North America, where they account for 20-25 percent
of aircraft fleets.
Chinese airlines like Air China, China Southern
Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and
Hainan Airlines also have hundreds of Airbus A320s
and Boeing Co's 737s on order.
Solem, however, points out that Chinese carriers also
operate "several hundred" smaller A319s and 737-700s variants,
and these are unlikely to be replaced by the larger variants of
the Airbus and Boeing planes that have been ordered.
The CSeries will help the airlines to "right-size their
fleets" with a more cost-efficient product, he added.
In China, Bombardier has not yet firmed up a 2014 letter of
intent from China's Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd to acquire 20
CS100 aircraft. CDB Leasing, a unit of the China Development
Bank, also has a conditional purchase agreement for 15 planes.
The manufacturer is in talks with other Chinese airlines and
leasing companies, which are becoming an important source of
aircraft globally, and hopes to finalise orders "sooner rather
than later", said Solem.
He added that the CSeries' imminent entry into service with
launch customer Swiss International Air Lines will help, with
airlines saying they want to look at its operating data and
performance before making a commitment.
Airbus and Boeing have also increased their presence in
China to get more sales. Airbus, for example, assembles A320s in
Tianjin and both companies have plans to open cabin completion
facilities in the country.
Bombardier manufactures some CSeries components in China,
and Bellemare does not expect any imminent changes to the level
of the company's presence in the country.
"It's critical for cost and it's critical for market
access," Bellemare said. "When you work in China you develop
relationships with Chinese leaders and that has tremendous
benefits when you look at getting orders from local Chinese
airlines."
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Siva Govindasamy
in Singapore. Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris;
Editing by Stephen Coates)