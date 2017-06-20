WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc said it has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply its new passenger coaches to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.
Bombardier Transportation will sell and maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles to British rail company FirstGroup and Hongkong's MTR Corp.
FirstGroup and MTR Corp will use the coaches to operate South Western franchise, starting from Aug. 20, 2017, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.