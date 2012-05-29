TORONTO May 29 Bombardier Inc's bid
to supply trains for Crossrail, the project to build a new
railway link under central London, is crucial to the future of
the United Kingdom's rail industry, the Canadian company's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Bombardier's facility in Derby, central England, is
Britain's last remaining train builder, and the company is
shortlisted for the Crossrail contract.
If the United Kingdom wants to keep its local manufacturer,
it needs to consider that when it evaluates bids, Chief
Executive Pierre Beaudoin told reporters outside an event in
Toronto.
"I think it's important. For us, to win Crossrail is
important for our plan, and it's important to keep rail
manufacturing in the UK," he said.