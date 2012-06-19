BRIEF-Titan Medical announces marketed offering of units
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
June 19 Bombardier Inc's new C-Series jetliner is on track for its first flight by the end of 2012 and entry into service in 2013, Mike Arcamone, the newly appointed president of Bombardier's commercial aircraft unit, said on Tuesday.
"Yes, the C-Series program is on track," Arcamone said at an analysts' and media briefing in Montreal.
"We are driving for the first flight in 2012. We are working towards an entry of service for our CS-100 aircraft by the end of 2013 and by 2014 for the CS-300 aircraft," he said.
June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.