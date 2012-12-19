BRIEF-Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday an airline based in the Americas has signed a letter of intent to buy 12 C-Series jets, with options for another 18 aircraft.
A firm contract would be worth $870 million, or up to $2.08 billion if all of the options were exercised.
The Canadian plane and train maker said the airline has asked that its name not be disclosed.
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.