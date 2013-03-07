By Solarina Ho
MONTREAL, March 7 Canada's Bombardier Inc
took the wraps off its $3.4 billion challenge to
industry leaders Boeing and Airbus on Thursday,
announcing "solid progress" on the development program for its
largest plane to date.
Bombardier's single-aisle CSeries planes, promised with
seating for up to 160 passengers, represent the company's
attempt to break into the lower end of a 100-to-200-seat market
heavily defended by its U.S. and European rivals.
China and Russia are also preparing to challenge the
trans-Atlantic duopoly over the largest segment of the global
jet market, valued at $2 trillion at list prices over the next
20 years.
Bombardier is aiming to capture 50 percent of the 100-to-149
seat aircraft sub-category over the next 20 years - an estimated
$430 billion market, said Mike Arcamone, president of Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft.
In the meantime, Bombardier is under pressure to ramp up its
order book and ensure no delays. On Thursday, company officials
told an audience of executives, analysts and reporters that the
program met a number of milestones over the last few months.
"We believe today's discussions of the status of various
components, tests completed to date and the status of the flight
test vehicles should help build confidence that first flight
should occur as scheduled in June," said Chris Murray, an
analyst at PI Financial.
GLITZY PRESENTATION
Bombardier, based in Montreal, is the world's fourth-largest
plane maker, behind Boeing, Airbus and Brazil's Embraer SA
. Its hangar includes regional jets and propeller
planes, as well as a range of executive aircraft.
It formally unveiled its newest plane after a glitzy
multimedia presentation at its Mirabel facility near Montreal,
lifting a large screen to reveal one of the aircraft.
Bathed in blue light, the white and olive-gray jet had a
red-orange and white nose, its two Pratt & Whitney engines
spinning gently.
"It's not a paper airplane, it's a real airplane," Arcamone
said. "It's not a re-engined aircraft we are putting into the
market ... I can tell you we are a very serious contender."
The company said it was transitioning to flight testing
ahead of a first flight scheduled by the end of June.
At list prices, the 110-seat CS100 costs $62 million and the
130-seat CS300 costs $71 million. In contrast, the Boeing 737
MAX costs $82 million and Airbus' A319 NEO costs $88.8 million.
Latvia-based airBaltic is one of the first customers to
purchase a higher-density 148-seat version of the plane, the
company said.
Bombardier said it would also offer a CS300 with an option
for up to 160 seats, either as an initial order or as a
retrofitted plane.
LURING CUSTOMERS
A big buyer is Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa, the
first airline to put in a firm order. Lufthansa Executive Vice
President Nico Buchholz was present at the event, along with
executives from Swiss International Air Lines and
Republic Airways.
Bombardier said executives from about 15 customers and
potential customers attended the event, though most asked the
planemaker to keep their anonymity.
Its book currently stands at 148 firm orders, excluding a
commitment for 32 CS300 jets by Russia's Ilyushin Finance Co.
That order is awaiting shareholder approval, which is expected
to go through sometime this month.
That compares with 1,064 orders for Boeing's competing 737
MAX and more than 1,440 for Airbus' NEO family, although only a
small fraction of those orders is for the smaller models that
compete directly with the CSeries.
Arcamone, noting it already has 14 customers, was adamant
that Bombardier would meet its target of 300 firm orders and at
least 20 customers by mid-2014, when the jet enters service.
DISCOUNTING
Bombardier's slowly growing order book has raised concerns
that the company does not have the appetite to lure customers
with deep discounts, as Boeing and Airbus do, or provide
financing offers and walk-away rights.
"We've had some customers that we did offer launch pricing
as our competition's done, which is the industry norm. It makes
economic sense," said Arcamone.
The CSeries claims a 15 percent cash operating cost
advantage and 20 percent fuel burn advantage over the Boeing and
Airbus models. Its airframe is lighter.
The plane uses conventional batteries rather than the
lithium ion batteries that have caused troubles for Boeing's
Dreamliner plane. "We are very glad about that decision,"
Arcamone said.
Airbus and Boeing have moved to defend their strong market
shares by adding fuel-saving engines similar to those on the
CSeries to their own best-selling models.
That is a draw for airlines preferring to stick with
existing suppliers, whose planes pilots are already certified to
fly and where spare parts are plentiful. Numerous repair
stations are already qualified to service the competing jets.
Bombardier, which says it expects orders for the CSeries to
pick up once the aircraft has made its maiden flight, has an
ambitious launch schedule, analysts say, with little room for
error.