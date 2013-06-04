TORONTO, June 4 Planemaker Bombardier Inc
of Canada said on Tuesday Gulf Air is the previously
undisclosed airline that ordered up to 16 of its all-new CSeries
jetliners.
The order by the national carrier of Bahrain for 10 of the
110-seat CS100 aircraft, with options for another six, had been
announced in June 2011, the company said.
Industry anticipation is building ahead of the CSeries'
maiden flight at the end of this month.
The new family of narrow-body, twin-engine, medium-range
jets is company's big challenge to industry leaders Boeing Co
and Airbus.
Bombardier, the world's fourth-largest commercial
planemaker, said this week it would use the Paris air show in
mid-June to unveil a previously undisclosed customer and could
add new business.
Bombardier has 145 firm orders so far, with a handful still
undisclosed, out of its goal of 300 by mid-2014.
The aviation industry is keen to see how the CSeries will do
and airlines are awaiting the plane's first flight to confirm
whether the plane's technology and efficiency claims hold up.
The countdown to the CSeries' first flight coincides with
preparations for the first flight of the larger Airbus A350,
which could fly before the June 17-23 air show.