METALS-Shanghai aluminium gains on positive China signs
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.
TORONTO May 30 Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jet suffered an "engine-related incident" while stationary during maintenance testing on Thursday and flight testing of the aircraft has been halted, the company said in a release on Friday.
Bombardier said it is investigating the incident with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp that makes the engines. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.
April 17 Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.