TORONTO Feb 26 Bombardier Inc confirmed on Thursday that it will begin long-delayed flight testing on Friday on the CS300 - the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet.

The first flight, which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, had been called off earlier this week because of poor weather.

The Montreal-based company is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)