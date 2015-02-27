BRIEF-AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.28
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017
TORONTO Feb 26 Bombardier Inc confirmed on Thursday that it will begin long-delayed flight testing on Friday on the CS300 - the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet.
The first flight, which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, had been called off earlier this week because of poor weather.
The Montreal-based company is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017
NEW YORK, May 5 Paul Singer's hedge fund firm Elliott Management Corp raised more than $5 billion in about 24 hours this week, citing a major potential investment opportunity at a time when Singer said financial markets could face a disruption after being distorted by years of economic stimulus.