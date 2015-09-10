TORONTO, Sept 10 Bombardier Inc said on Thursday that its new CSeries narrow-body, medium-range commercial jet is 85 percent through the certification process, with just over 2,400 test hours completed on the aircraft.

"I'm feeling pretty good, to be honest," said CSeries vice president Rob Dewar at an event in Toronto, where the company displayed one of its CSeries test planes for workers at its Downsview plant. (Reporting by Allison Martell, writing by Susan Taylor, Editing by Franklin Paul)