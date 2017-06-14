By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, June 14
MONTREAL, June 14 Bombardier Inc is
unlikely to announce new CSeries orders at the Paris Air Show
next week, as it grapples with broader market weakness, though
demand for smaller regional aircraft is growing, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Expectations are growing for the Canadian
plane-and-train-maker to announce new orders for its
fuel-efficient 110-to-130 seat CSeries jets after it failed to
secure any substantial orders in about a year.
But even as some market observers look to showcase events
like Paris, which are used to launch products and make order
announcements, planemakers are bracing for softer sales in 2017
after a prolonged order boom.
"I think it is a slow time period because there was this
binge of orders in the last few years," said the person, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to
talk to the media. "Airlines are still trying to figure out
their fleet plans."
Bombardier did not announce any orders for the CSeries jets
at the Farnborough Airshow last year, but won key sales
campaigns from Delta Air Lines and Air Canada in
the months preceding the event.
Lack of new orders could be one factor weighing on the stock
which fell as much as 10 percent last Friday after the U.S
International Trade Commission gave a green light to start an
anti-dumping probe against the CSeries for alleged unfair
subsidies.
"We are encouraged by the discussions we are having with our
potential customers on all our platforms, but deals will be
announced once they are signed," Bombardier spokesman Bryan
Tucker said.
As of December 2016, the CSeries had recorded 360 firm
orders and most capacity is sold out through 2020. Average list
prices as of January, 2017 were $79.5 million for the 110-seat
CS100 and $89.5 million for the 130-seat CS300, but airlines
typically receive discounts of around 50 percent on aircraft.
Bombardier has said it is comfortable with the company's
existing CSeries sales, and head of commercial aviation Fred
Cromer recently dismissed suggestions that Boeing Co's
anti-dumping complaint would slow orders.
Cromer would not comment on the timing of orders, or
expectations for Paris, which he said would serve to showcase
new products.
Bombardier, however, sees replacement opportunities in the
regional jet market as aging planes are retired and operators
shift from 50 seaters to larger regional aircraft, Tucker said.
Mesa Air Group, a Phoenix-based regional airline which
operates jets by Bombardier and rival Embraer SA, is
considering the future of the CRJ-900s it ordered in the early
2000s.
"We are looking at a number of fleet replacement strategies
as the aircrafts are getting older," said Mesa chief executive
Jonathan Ornstein by phone last Thursday.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Bernard Orr)