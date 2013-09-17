By Solarina Ho, Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
MIRABEL, Quebec, Sept 16 Bombardier Inc
successfully flew its CSeries jetliner for the first
time on Monday, kicking off a renewed effort to sell the all-new
narrow-body plane, but raising questions about its development
cost.
The first flight of the CS100, a key milestone in creating
the first new commercial jet of its size in decades, also
revealed at least one technical problem.
At a press conference, Bombardier said an alert had gone off
for one of the subsystems during the flight, without providing
details. The "advisory message," however, did not affect the
airplane and would not have required the pilot to land even if
the plane had commercial passengers aboard, chief test pilot
Chuck Ellis said.
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President Michele Arcamone
clouded the cost estimate for the program by saying at the press
conference that the total was about $3.9 billion, about $500
million more than the official estimate.
After the press conference he told reporters that $3.4
billion remained the official estimate, and that estimates
fluctuate due to suppliers, materials and other factors.
Later Marc Duchesne, public affairs director at Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft, said the higher total mentioned by Arcamone
during the press conference included $500 million in interest
expense, required under International Financial Reporting System
accounting rules, and was not due to program cost increases.
Steve Hansen, an analyst with Raymond James in Vancouver,
British Columbia, said the higher cost estimate did not alter
his neutral view on Bombardier stock, which closed down 0.6
percent at C$4.96 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"Our only residual concern is some of the timeline concerns
around the flight testing and the entry-into-service date," he
said, speculating that the program could incur some additional
costs because of delays.
The new jet faces an ambitious, 12-month deadline to enter
commercial service, and tough sales competition from bigger
rivals Airbus and Boeing Co.
"There has not been a flight test program yet that's ever
gone up there and they haven't found something that needed
addressing," Chris Murray, an analyst with PI Financial, said
last week.
Murray expects entry into service in 2015.
QUIET PLANE
The white-and-blue CS100 test aircraft gently touched down
in clear, chilly weather beside the Bombardier plant in Mirabel,
Quebec, at 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT) before a crowd of
employees, media and spectators.
"It flew very well," said Bombardier chief test pilot Ellis.
"It's a very, very nice airplane."
About 2-1/2 hours earlier, the plane rose from the tarmac
amid cheers and surprisingly little noise from its new engines.
"You could hardly hear the take-off," said Martin Gauss,
chief executive officer of Latvian carrier AirBaltic, which has
ordered 10 of the larger CS300 planes, which seat 130
passengers.
"This was one of the reasons why we bought it, along with
the cost savings from lower fuel burn," he said by telephone
after watching the take-off from a spot near the runway.
(FACTBOX on the CSeries )
Montreal-based Bombardier believes big profits await it at
the lower end of the market served by Airbus and Boeing - for
aircraft seating between 100 and 149 passengers.
Critics say the Canadian design for the medium-haul jet made
of light-weight composite materials ignores a trend toward
larger aircraft seating 150 people or more as air traffic
expands and carriers offer more seats.
Bombardier says its plane will have a 15 percent cash
operating cost advantage, 20 percent fuel burn advantage and
will be significantly quieter than competing single-aisle jets.
Those proposed improvements prompted Airbus and Boeing to
launch in recent years new versions of their older single-aisle
models, with similar new, fuel-efficient engines.
Airbus says that when comparing "apples with apples," its
upgraded A319neo, part of the A320neo family, will have similar
fuel burn and cash costs to the CS300, merely by adopting
similar engines. Boeing's competing jet, the 737 MAX, is an
update of its best-selling 737 jet, first launched in 1967.
SLIM ORDER BOOK
While most industry experts say Bombardier's aircraft built
with composites has the edge on fuel performance, Airbus and
Boeing sales pitches emphasize "commonality" with the airlines'
existing fleet of A320s and 737s - similar design, controls and
components that reduce the cost of training and spare parts.
Airbus and Boeing planes also command cheaper financing
since they are the industry's most popular models.
The two big plane makers have won more than 3,800 orders for
their A320neo and 737 MAX planes. Only a small portion of those
orders are for the smaller models that compete directly with the
CSeries, suggesting that airlines prefer larger planes.
In contrast, CSeries sales are at 177 firm orders, far short
of Bombardier's goal of 300 by the time the plane enters service
next year.
Bombardier, which also makes trains, is staking a claim in a
niche: the single-aisle, 100- to 149-seat class that is midway
between the size of so-called "regional" planes and the larger
commercial jetliners of Boeing and Airbus. Bombardier says it
can corner half that market over the next 20 years.
Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's No. 3
planemaker, leads in sales of smaller, regional jets.
The CS100 seats 110 in a typical configuration, while the
larger CS300 seats 135 and can be modified to seat up to 160.
Bombardier also says the CSeries will be the world's
quietest commercial aircraft, to meet evolving regulation.
After witnessing the flight on Monday, Gauss of AirBaltic
said he would talk with Bombardier about increasing the
airline's order by dipping into its options for 10 additional
planes. AirBaltic has not yet decided how many of these options
it will exercise.
While the CSeries performance is strong on paper, now that
it is flying, airlines and rival plane makers will see if it
lives up to its claims of high fuel efficiency, low operating
costs and low noise levels.
Competing plane makers also will look closely at the
performance of the CSeries systems and components, most notably
its PurePower PW1500G turbofan engine made by Pratt & Whitney, a
unit of Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp.
"The CSeries has already caused an earthquake in the
airliner industry," said Michael Boyd, chairman of aviation
consulting group Boyd Group International. "That's what caused
Boeing and Airbus to redesign their airplanes."
While the first flight was successful, the CSeries' still
faces numerous hurdles before it can start carrying commercial
passengers in 12 months.
Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer of
Bombardier, said on Monday that nothing from the flight
indicated changing the schedule for entry into service.
The first flight was delayed three times over the last nine
months and the plane still faces considerable work in testing,
certification and setting up production.
Walter Spracklin, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities,
said in a note to clients on Monday that the delay in the first
flight and problems with some fuselages had created uncertainty
about the size of cost overruns and suggested a trend toward a
"development cost of $3.9 billion - barring any major program
delay."
But Spracklin said he didn't expect the cost to harm
Bombardier's liquidity. It "can be easily funded through the
balance sheet," he said.