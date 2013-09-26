BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
TORONTO, Sept 26 Bombardier Inc is in talks with Indonesia's Lion Air on a possible sale of its CSeries jets, the Canadian company said on Thursday.
"Normally we don't comment on negotiations with the customers, but definitely we are in discussions with them, so hopefully we'll be able to finalize a deal in a few months," said Marc Duchesne, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.