By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, July 9
Wednesday it is testing a fix for its all-new CSeries engine
with Pratt & Whitney and still expects to resume flight testing
in the coming weeks after a major engine failure in late May
grounded the jetliner.
Bombardier restarted ground tests on the $4.4 billion
aircraft on June 10 after engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a
division of United Technologies Corp, said it likely
understood the root cause of the problem and that it did not lie
with its signature gearing system.
"We shipped the engines to Pratt for a root cause analysis
and we found the root cause and we found a solution," said
Bombardier spokesman Marc Duchesne. "We're now testing that
solution before we can fly again."
Multiple CSeries delays have disappointed investors and
added to competition concerns as the plane takes on smaller
jetliners made by industry leaders Boeing Co and Airbus Group.
A spokeswoman for Pratt said the company was "working
closely with Bombardier to assure a return to flight as soon as
possible."
Despite the delay in flight testing, Montreal-based
Bombardier has said it still expects the narrow-body plane will
enter service in the second half of 2015.
Bombardier will be under pressure to demonstrate continued
momentum for the jet with fresh orders at next week's closely
watched Farnborough International Airshow in England. There is
some speculation that Bombardier could announce orders, but the
company declined to comment.
Duchesne said separately that Bombardier signed a letter of
intent with Air Kazakhstan for 10 Q400 turboprops earlier this
week and would firm that deal in coming weeks. At list prices,
the contract is worth $300 million, but the new airline's
president was quoted in a Kazakhstan newspaper as saying the
deal was valued at $230 million.
Bombardier hopes to dominate the 110- to 149-seat plane
market with the CSeries, built with lightweight composite
materials and other technologies designed to reduce fuel burn,
noise and operating costs.
(With additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and
Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Bernadette Baum)