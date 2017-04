Jan 16 Delivery of Bombardier Aerospace's CSeries aircraft could be delayed as the company said the flight test phase would take more time than anticipated.

The CS100 aircraft's entry-into-service is now scheduled for the second half of 2015. It will be followed by the CS300's entry-into-service about six months later, the company said in a statement.

Bombardier had initially expected the CSeries aircraft to be ready for commercial use by around September this year.