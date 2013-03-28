China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON, March 28 A top Bombardier Inc leader on Thursday acknowledged that the company is behind schedule in developing its new C-Series jet but said he hopes to maintain plans to achieve first flight by the end of June.
"We are a little bit late, but not very late in relative terms. We hope to maintain that," Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer of the Canadian plane maker, said at a conference in Washington.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)