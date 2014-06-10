PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, June 10 Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it has resumed ground engine testing on its all-new CSeries jetliner after an engine failure last week, and still expects the narrow-body plane to enter service in the second half of 2015.
The Montreal-based plane maker said it and engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney have determined the sequence of events that led to the problem.
Bombardier said that flight testing was expected to resume in the coming weeks and that the $4.4 billion CSeries will not appear at the Farnborough Air Show in July. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.