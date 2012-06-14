June 14 Bombardier Inc's train unit signed a contract with the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) to deliver 260 new rail cars for $631 million.

The contract includes a first option order for 150 cars that BART intends to order on June 25 and other options, which if exercised would bring the total value of the order to about $1.5 billion.

Delivery of 10 pilot cars is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2015.

Bombardier's shares closed at C$3.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.