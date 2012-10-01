Oct 1 Bombardier Inc, the world's largest train maker, said it won a contract worth about 50 million euros ($64.33 million) to supply five double-deck trains to Deutsche Bahn AG.

Deutsche Bahn AG, the German national railway company, has already ordered 135 of the variable double-deck coaches for long-distance services as part of a December 2008 contract, Bombardier said in a statement.

The Montreal-based company said the delivery of the trains, called Twindexx Vario, is scheduled to start in the second half of 2014.

Shares of the company, which is also the world's third-largest plane maker, closed at C$3.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.