PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 8
June 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 3 Bombardier Inc's train unit signed a contract for about $243 million with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide operations and maintenance services at the Newark International Airport for 10 years.
Bombardier said the contract will start on Aug.3.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.50 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
June 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.