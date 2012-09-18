Sept 18 Bombardier Inc said its train unit signed a deal worth about 281 million euros ($367 million) with the Saudi Arabian unit of Spain's Talgo to supply parts for 36 high-speed trains.

Intercity passenger train manufacturer Talgo was recently contracted by the Saudi Railways Organization to build and operate a 450-km high-speed railway connecting Mecca and Medina.

Bombardier, the world's largest train maker, said the deal is likely to include propulsion and control packages and high-speed bogies. Most of these will be manufactured at its Trapaga plant in Spain.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, which is also the world's third-largest plane maker, closed at C$3.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.