Nov 18 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said Dubai-based lessor Palma Holding Ltd would buy up to eight dual-class Q400 NextGen airplanes, in a contract valued at about $282 million.

The deal includes an option to buy four aircraft, Bombardier said on Monday.

Bombardier also said Ivory Coast's national airline, Air Cote d'Ivoire, has agreed to buy two Q400 NextGen aircraft. The deal, which also has an option to buy two more Q400 NextGen planes, could be valued at $141 million.

As of Sept. 30, Bombardier had firm orders for 476 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, the Montreal-based company said.

Palma intends to lease four aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines, which operates a fleet that includes 13 Q400 NextGen airliners.