BERLIN Jan 9 Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Monday that no Bombardier plants in
Germany will be closed after a newspaper reported the Canadian
company was considering closing plants and cutting a quarter of
its workforce of 8,500.
"It's not the case that the plants will be closed," Gabriel
said, referring to a newspaper report by Handelsblatt business
daily.
"The question at stake is how can the plants be developed
further?" Gabriel said after a meeting in Berlin with company
officials and state leaders from Brandenburg and Saxony.
The newspaper cited industry sources saying Bombardier
Transportation is considering closing plants in Germany as part
of a plan to cut more than a quarter of the German workforce of
8,500 employees.
Bombardier Inc had said in October it would cut 7,500 jobs,
mostly in its train-making division, in a second round of
layoffs announced last year, following extended delays and
budget overruns in its aerospace business.
The plants most at risk are those in the towns of Goerlitz
and Bautzen, the paper said, adding that 2,500 jobs could go in
Germany. Bombardier Transportation declined to comment to the
paper, saying only that no decisions had been taken yet.
