FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
REFILE-Bombardier Transportation confirms to cut up to 2,200 German jobs
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 17 hours ago

REFILE-Bombardier Transportation confirms to cut up to 2,200 German jobs

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in dateline and reference in paragraph 4 to Hennigsdorf)

HENNIGSDORF, Germany, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier will cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter of its workforce in the country, by 2020 as part of a sweeping savings plan, Bombardier Transportation's supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Toelsner said.

There are no plans for plant closures, he told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

Bombardier said in October it would slash 7,500 jobs worldwide, mostly in its train-making division, in a second round of layoffs announced last year, following extended delays and budget overruns in its aerospace business.

A source had told Reuters last week that around 2,200 of those jobs would be at the train-making business in Germany, mostly at the company's plants in Hennigsdorf near Berlin and Goerlitz on the German border with Poland. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims and David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.