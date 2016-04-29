LONDON, April 29 International Airlines Group
, owner of British Airways and Iberia, would consider
adding Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet to its fleet in
future, said its CEO, adding that confidence in the aircraft was
boosted by a recent order.
Bombardier secured a major order for its new CSeries on
Thursday when Delta Airlines ordered 75 jets, a deal
which the manufacturer hopes is a turning point in its attempt
to break into the fleets of top airlines.
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Friday that while
the CSeries was not currently on his shopping list, he would
continue to look at it as an option.
"It's not part of our plans at this stage but having said
that there's plenty of scope in our future plans to look at the
CSeries as a potential aircraft within the IAG fleet," he told
reporters on a call.
The CSeries serves the niche market for 100-seat planes
spurned by larger rivals Boeing and Airbus,
where Bombardier faces competition from Brazil's Embraer
.
The Delta order would make a difference to the jet's
popularity, Walsh said.
"It will give confidence to others to look at the aircraft
... people wanted to see some significant hard orders before
they wanted to commit to it," he said.
Another of IAG's airlines, Vueling, had in the past carried
out a detailed evaluation of the CSeries but decided against it,
Walsh said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)