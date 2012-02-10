Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
Feb 10 Bombardier Inc said on Friday that an unidentified airline has signed a firm order for six CRJ1000 NextGen regional jets and taken options for another 18 planes.
Based on the list price, the firm order is valued at about $297 million and could increase to about $1.32 billion if all options are exercised, the company said.
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.