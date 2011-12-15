Dec 15 Bombardier Inc's train
unit has won orders worth $248 million to provide light rail
vehicles and classic trams to the Frankfurt transport authority.
The 78 new light rail vehicles will be delivered between
2014 and 2017, and the 10 new trams are expected to reach
Frankfurt/Main by December 2012, the company said in a
statement.
With this order, Berlin-based Bombardier Transportation has
supplied the Frankfurt transport authority with 299 vehicles so
far.
In November the unit received a contract worth $214.4
million (11.2 billion Indian rupees) to make railway equipment
for India's Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp.
Shares of Bombardier, the world's largest trainmaker and
third biggest planemaker, closed at C$3.50 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.