Dec 23 Bombardier Inc's transportation unit received a $648 million order to supply 90 new electric rail carriages to Deutsche Bahn for service in the Frankfurt area. Earlier this month, the unit won orders worth $248 million to provide light rail vehicles and classic trams to the Frankfurt transport authority.

Shares of Bombardier, the world's largest trainmaker and third biggest planemaker, closed at $3.72 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.