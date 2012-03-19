March 19 Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, said it would sell two CRJ900 NextGen jets to RwandAir, the national carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, in a deal valued at about $89 million based on the list price for the airliner.

The deal also includes an option to buy two additional jets, raising the value of the contract to $185 million if exercised, Bombardier said in a statement.

With these orders, RwandAir will become the first operator of the popular regional jetliner in Eastern Africa. Bombardier said the aircraft will have seven business class seats and 68 economy class seats.

Bombardier has now recorded firm orders for 1,717 CRJ Series aircraft, with 1,661 aircraft delivered as of December 31, 2011, the company said in a statement.

The company's shares were trading at C$4.07 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.