Dec 1 Bombardier Inc reported a
31 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength at its
plane- and train-making units, but said economic uncertainty in
the United States and Europe continues to hurt demand for
commercial aircraft.
Bombardier, the world's third biggest commercial planemaker,
reported a third-quarter net profit of $192 million, or 11 cents
a share, compared with $147 million, or 8 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue for the company, which is also the world's No. 1
train maker, rose 16 percent to $4.62 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to
earn 10 cents a share, on revenue of $4.53 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at its aerospace division, which
manufactures business, commercial and amphibious aircraft, was
up 28 percent at $2.3 billion.
Revenue at Bombardier's transportation division rose 5
percent to $2.3 billion.
The overall backlog was $55.3 billion as at Oct.
31, compared with $52.7 billion as at Jan. 31, the company said.
Free cash flow rose more than three-fold to $346 million.
Bombardier shares closed at C$3.78 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.