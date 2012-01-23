Jan 23 Bombardier Inc said aircraft orders for the 11-month period ended Dec. 31 had already surpassed the orders for the previous fiscal, led by the planemaker's large business jet segment.

The Montreal-based company received 249 aircraft orders for the 11-month period, compared with 201 orders for the previous fiscal year.

The world's no. 3 planemaker delivered 245 aircraft for the 11-month period, compared with 256 last fiscal.

"Within this uncertain economic environment, our large business aircraft segment has done extremely well, as seen by our Global business jets family where we have seen continuous growth," Bombardier Aerospace Chief Operating Officer Guy Hachey said in a statement.

For the 11-month period ended Dec. 31, the aircraft maker delivered 163 business jets, compared with 155 for the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Bombardier were trading flat at C$4.45 in early morning trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.