Jan 31 Bombardier Inc said its
train unit received a contract worth about 222 million Swiss
francs ($241.76 million) for supplying trams to the transport
authority of Basel, Switzerland.
Under the contract, Bombardier --one of the world's largest
maker of railway equipment-- will provide 60 trams to the Basel
Transport Authority.
The first new trams will go into operation in 2013 and from
2014 two trams will be delivered to Basel every month.
In December, Bombardier received a 189-million-pound
contract to supply 130 carriages to UK rail operator
Southern.