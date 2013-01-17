Jan 17 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop airplanes, the maker of the aircraft, Canada's Bombardier Inc said on Thursday.

Based on list prices, the contract is valued at approximately $98 million, Bombardier said in a statement.

Qantas, Australia's biggest domestic and international carrier, will use the aircraft on its domestic routes. The new order will increase to 31 the number of Q400 and Q4000 NextGen craft operated by Qantas.

Including this transaction, Bombardier has firm orders for a total of 463 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, the Montreal-based company said.