BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
PARIS, June 2 Canada's Bombardier is confident it will be able to fly its new CSeries passenger jet by the end of June, a senior executive said on Sunday.
The first aircraft, which rolled out of the factory in green primer paint and is now under the control of flight test crew, is looking "great" for a June test sortie, Chet Fuller, senior commercial vice president, told reporters.
A maiden flight is considered important for sales of a new aircraft. The countdown coincides with the larger Airbus A350, which is expected to fly within weeks.
Fuller dismissed speculation of a flight timed to coincide with the June 17-23 Paris Airshow, but said Bombardier would use the showcase event to unveil a previously undisclosed customer for the 110-seat version of the CSeries.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.