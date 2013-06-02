PARIS, June 2 Canada's Bombardier is confident it will be able to fly its new CSeries passenger jet by the end of June, a senior executive said on Sunday.

The first aircraft, which rolled out of the factory in green primer paint and is now under the control of flight test crew, is looking "great" for a June test sortie, Chet Fuller, senior commercial vice president, told reporters.

A maiden flight is considered important for sales of a new aircraft. The countdown coincides with the larger Airbus A350, which is expected to fly within weeks.

Fuller dismissed speculation of a flight timed to coincide with the June 17-23 Paris Airshow, but said Bombardier would use the showcase event to unveil a previously undisclosed customer for the 110-seat version of the CSeries.