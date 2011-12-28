* Bombardier to supply 130 Electrostar carriages to Southern

* Production to start in late 2012

* New carriages to enter service in December 2013

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Dec 28 Bombardier, Britain's last remaining train builder, has been awarded a 189-million-pound ($296 million) contract to supply 130 carriages to UK rail operator Southern.

The deal should help ease the pain caused by Britain's decision earlier this year to award a key rail contract to Germany's Siemens AG, leading incumbent Bombardier to cut hundreds of jobs at its plant in Derby, central England.

Canadian-owned Bombardier, whose British unit makes trains for use on the country's railways, will build 130 of its new Electrostar rail carriages for Southern, which runs services in south London, Surrey, Sussex and Kent, Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) said on Wednesday.

"This deal for more than 100 new carriages is great news for rail passengers and brilliant news for Bombardier and Derby," transport secretary Justine Greening said in a statement.

"It lands Bombardier with a crucial train order and I look forward to Bombardier workers in Derby being among the winners of this important deal."

The DfT is providing 80 million pounds towards the new deal, which will see new carriages enter service in December 2013.

"This is a significant project which emphasises the performance of Bombardier's products in the UK," said Paul Roberts, President of Bombardier Transportation, Services UK.

"The new trains will be manufactured in the UK with initial production commencing in the latter half of 2012."

The DfT in June awarded a consortium led by Siemens a 1.4-billion-pound contract to build and maintain 1,200 carriages for the Thameslink cross-London railway.

Earlier this month a committee of lawmakers said the process by which Britain reached that decision would be subject to an official review.

Bombardier shares in Toronto, which have lost a fifth of their value in 2011, closed at 3.86 Canadian dollars on Dec. 23, their most recent day of trading, valuing the group at around 6.8 billion Canadian dollars.